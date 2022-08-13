Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRENW. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter worth $59,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global during the second quarter valued at $394,000.

Prenetics Global Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of PRENW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 7,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

