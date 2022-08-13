Primecoin Price Tops $0.0461 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $780.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,787,189 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.