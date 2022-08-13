PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $29.91. 5,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.