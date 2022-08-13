PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $29.91. 5,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTC. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

