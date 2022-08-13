Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Short Interest Update

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE PHYT remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Get Pyrophyte Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,982,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Company Profile

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.