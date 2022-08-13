Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

NASDAQ:PXSAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

About Pyxis Tankers

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

