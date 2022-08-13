Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
NASDAQ:PXSAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $21.50.
Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXSAP)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.