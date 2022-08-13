Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the July 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $1,744,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 144,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 64,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

