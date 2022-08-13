Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,735.00

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $105,586.88 and $7,735.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.