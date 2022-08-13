Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,735.00

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $105,586.88 and $7,735.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Rage Fan
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
