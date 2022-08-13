RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
