Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) Short Interest Update

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Redbox Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDBXW remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60. Redbox Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Institutional Trading of Redbox Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Redbox Entertainment by 1,111.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91,566 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Redbox Entertainment by 939.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 99,219 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the second quarter worth $180,000.

