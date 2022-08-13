Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

RBKB remained flat at $9.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.97. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $11.52.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

