Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Up 56.9% in July

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of RGTIW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $34,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

