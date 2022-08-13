Rupee (RUP) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Rupee (RUP) traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $32,349.18 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Rupee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

