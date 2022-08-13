RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Short Interest Down 32.6% in July

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,274. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 14.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

About RxSight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in RxSight in the first quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 73.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 52.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 96.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

