RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Short Interest Down 32.6% in July

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,800 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
RxSight Stock Performance
Shares of RXST stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,274. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 14.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight
About RxSight
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
See Also
