SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $5,280.34 and $3.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00144920 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009320 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

