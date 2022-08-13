SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 486,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,003. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 225,859 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

