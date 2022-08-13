SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SDGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 486,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,003. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 225,859 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.