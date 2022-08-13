Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $19,147,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $18,194,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $7,375,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SANG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 7,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.