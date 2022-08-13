SaTT Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Million (SATT)

SaTT (SATT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SaTT has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $74,652.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SaTT

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0.

Buying and Selling SaTT

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

