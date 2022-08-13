Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.22.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 791,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,867. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $236,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

