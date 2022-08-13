Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Down 44.8% in July

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sharecare Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SHCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,302. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $662.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sharecare
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
