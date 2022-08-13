Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Down 44.8% in July

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the July 15th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sharecare Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SHCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,302. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $662.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sharecare by 24.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

