Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Declines By 46.1%

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at 70.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 70.22. Cembra Money Bank has a twelve month low of 70.00 and a twelve month high of 70.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

