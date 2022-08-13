Short Interest in Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Declines By 46.1%

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at 70.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 70.22. Cembra Money Bank has a twelve month low of 70.00 and a twelve month high of 70.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.