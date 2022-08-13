Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expands By 87.2%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Centogene from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene Trading Down 2.0 %

CNTG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. Centogene has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Centogene

Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 134.55% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Centogene as of its most recent SEC filing.

Centogene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.