Short Interest in China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Drops By 60.0%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Resources Power Price Performance

China Resources Power stock remained flat at $28.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 296. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. China Resources Power has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

China Resources Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.