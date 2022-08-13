Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Declines By 49.5%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,218,500 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 147,070,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,985.4 days.
China Tower Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. China Tower has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About China Tower
