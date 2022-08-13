Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Declines By 49.5%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,218,500 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the July 15th total of 147,070,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,985.4 days.

China Tower Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. China Tower has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

