Short Interest in Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Increases By 96.6%

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.5 days.
Hafnia Stock Performance
Hafnia stock remained flat at $3.75 during midday trading on Friday. Hafnia has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.
About Hafnia
