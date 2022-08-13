Short Interest in Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Increases By 96.6%

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.5 days.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Hafnia stock remained flat at $3.75 during midday trading on Friday. Hafnia has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

