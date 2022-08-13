Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Drops By 62.9%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IINNW remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

