Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Increases By 95.1%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZL. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $65.01.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

