Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Declines By 59.5%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LZRFY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.0249 dividend. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

