Short Interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Decreases By 35.2%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 286,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,451. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at NGL Energy Partners

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 82.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,720,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,166 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.