Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Decreases By 29.1%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 973,500 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 1,373,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.8 days.

ORIX Stock Performance

ORXCF stock remained flat at $16.70 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

