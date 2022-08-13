Short Interest in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Drops By 40.0%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Price Performance

Partner Communications stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

See Also

