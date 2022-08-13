Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Decreases By 59.8%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 17,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,479. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

