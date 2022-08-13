Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Declines By 47.1%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Q&K International Group Trading Down 1.3 %

QK stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,823. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q&K International Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Q&K International Group stock. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Q&K International Group accounts for 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 4.19% of Q&K International Group worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.