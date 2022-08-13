Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expands By 64.2%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RenovoRx Stock Up 1.9 %

RenovoRx stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.36. 5,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,299. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

About RenovoRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 2nd quarter worth $1,931,000. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of RenovoRx by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 97,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

