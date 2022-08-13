Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Decreases By 34.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RVLGF stock remained flat at $0.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,151. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

