Short Interest in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Declines By 54.8%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCL remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at $5,916,000.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.