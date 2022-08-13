Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Declines By 33.8%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NILIF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

