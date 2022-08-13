Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Declines By 33.8%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NILIF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.35.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile
