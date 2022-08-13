Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Declines By 44.5%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 702.5 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Temenos in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMNSF remained flat at $76.30 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39. Temenos has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $153.00.
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
