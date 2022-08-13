Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Decreases By 31.6%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,690,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 37,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 26,450,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,159,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.