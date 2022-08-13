Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Decreases By 60.0%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,310. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

