Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Drops By 32.1%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 305,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WPP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 219.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.32) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.33.

WPP Trading Down 0.8 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $49.75. 108,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,941. WPP has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

