Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) vs. Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Financial Comparison

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sidus Space and Partner Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A Partner Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $1.41 million 41.28 -$3.75 million N/A N/A Partner Communications $1.08 billion 1.45 $37.00 million $0.32 26.44

This table compares Sidus Space and Partner Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Partner Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A Partner Communications 5.44% 9.79% 3.41%

Summary

Partner Communications beats Sidus Space on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sidus Space

(Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

About Partner Communications

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, designated services, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sells and rents modems, domestic routers, servers, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, datacards, audio accessories and other devices, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.