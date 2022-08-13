Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance
Simulated Environment Concepts stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 160,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,432. Simulated Environment Concepts has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simulated Environment Concepts (SMEV)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.