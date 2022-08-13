Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance

Simulated Environment Concepts stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 160,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,432. Simulated Environment Concepts has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

