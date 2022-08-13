Skycoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

