SmileyCoin Trading Up 14.3% This Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $494,519.42 and approximately $207.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.