Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Reaches $228.16 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $228.16 million and approximately $26.15 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,575.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063779 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,194,605,645 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

