SolFarm Achieves Market Cap of $8.71 Million (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major exchanges. SolFarm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038274 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SolFarm
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
Buying and Selling SolFarm
