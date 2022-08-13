Spores Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86,063.00 (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $540,727.50 and approximately $86,063.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038082 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Spores Network
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spores Network Coin Trading
