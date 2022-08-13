Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.18-$2.26 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,016. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.