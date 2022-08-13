StarterCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. StarterCoin has a market cap of $11,576.17 and $34.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StarterCoin Profile

STAC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

